ICE agents in NYC take at least 4 people into custody in early morning operation, sources say

NEW YORK -- ICE agents took at least four people into custody early Tuesday morning in New York City, sources say.

The New York division of the Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed on social media one person was taken into custody on kidnapping, assault and burglary charges.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was on hand for the operation, along with the DEA and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"We are doing this right - doing exactly what President Trump promised the American people - making our streets safe," Noem posted on social media.

Sources tell CBS News New York the law enforcement agencies visited three locations in the Bronx - one on Ogden Avenue, one on Devoe Terrace and another on Creston Avenue.

Sources say a man was taken into custody at the Ogden Avenue location for an outstanding warrant in Colorado on burglary and menacing charges and another on kidnapping and extortion charges. Another man and a woman were also taken into custody on unknown charges.

A fourth person was taken into custody at the Creston Avenue location on an administrative warrant, sources say.

Since Mr. Trump took office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations have picked up across the country. The agency said it arrested nearly 1,200 people on Monday alone, up from previous days and from the Biden administration, which averaged 312 arrests per day last year.

Sanctuary cities called to testify before Congress

Meanwhile, the House Overnight Committee is calling on the mayors of New York City, Boston, Chicago and Denver to testify before Congress about sanctuary jurisdictions.

In a letter, Chairman James Comer blasted their cities' policies as "misguided," "obstructionist," and "hinder(ing) the ability of federal law enforcement officers to effectuate safe arrests."

"Mayor Adams has made clear that New York City is committed to working with our federal partners to fix our broken immigration system and focus on the smaller number of people who are entering our localities and committing violent crimes. We will review the letter and respond accordingly," New York City Mayor Eric Adams' office said in response.

The hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11. The mayor has not yet said whether he will attend.

NYC preparing for new immigration policies

Earlier this month, Adams met with Mr. Trump in Florida to discuss immigration and other issues. Days later, he canceled his MLK Day appearances to attend the inauguration.

"We had a new president and I've said it before, I'm not going to be warring with the president, I'm going to be working with the president and that's my responsibility as the mayor," Adams said at the time.

Following the inauguration, the Justice Department issued a memo threatening charges against state and local officials who don't cooperate with federal immigration agents. The Department of Homeland Security also said ICE agents could now be allowed to go into schools and churches to carry out enforcement operations.

With many concerned about what that would mean for New York's sanctuary city status, Adams told a town hall in Queens he believes any federal enforcement will be focused on a small number of people who commit violent crimes.

"We are very clear: Children should go to school, those who need health care should go to hospitals, those who are involved in any kind of interaction where they are victims of crime, they should speak to the law enforcement agency," he said. "We maintained that over and over again. We are gonna stand up for all New Yorkers - documented and undocumented."

The mayor has scaled back his public schedule this week, citing health concerns.