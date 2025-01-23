Watch CBS News
Local News Breaking

ICE agents "raided" Newark business, detained multiple people, mayor says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Newark mayor says ICE agents "raided" a business
Newark mayor says ICE agents "raided" a business 00:52

NEWARK, N.J. — Immigration agents "raided" a business in Newark on Thursday, according to the city's mayor.

Mayor Ras Baraka said the agents detained multiple people, including United States citizens, a U.S. military veteran and undocumented individuals. According to Baraka, the agents did not produce a warrant.

In a statement, Baraka said in part, "This egregious act is in plain violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees 'the right of the people be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures.'"

The statement continued, "Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized."

Stay with CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest details on this developing story.

CBS New York Team

The CBS New York Team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you New York web coverage on cbsnews.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.