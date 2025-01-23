ICE agents "raided" Newark business, detained multiple people, mayor says

NEWARK, N.J. — Immigration agents "raided" a business in Newark on Thursday, according to the city's mayor.

Mayor Ras Baraka said the agents detained multiple people, including United States citizens, a U.S. military veteran and undocumented individuals. According to Baraka, the agents did not produce a warrant.

In a statement, Baraka said in part, "This egregious act is in plain violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees 'the right of the people be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures.'"

The statement continued, "Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized."

