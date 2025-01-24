Newark mayor speaks out after ICE operation that resulted in multiple people detained

NEWARK, N.J. -- The mayor of Newark, New Jersey is demanding answers after ICE agents conducted an operation in his city.

Mayor Ras Baraka said a local business was raided Thursday and multiple people were detained.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed it conducted an enforcement operation at a worksite in Newark, but did not provide any further details.

In a statement, Baraka blasted the move.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents raided a local establishment in the City of Newark, detaining undocumented residents as well as citizens, without producing a warrant. One of the detainees is a U.S. military veteran who suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned," Baraka wrote. "This egregious act is in plain violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees 'the right of the people be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures.'"

Baraka is set to hold a news conference about the matter Friday morning.

"Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized," he wrote.

Newark business owner describes ICE operation

Surveillance video and photos showed federal immigration agents surrounding the Ocean Seafood Depot located at Adams and Delancey streets in Newark.

According to the business owner, a dozen ICE agents came in unannounced around 11 a.m. Thursday, asked to check his employees' identification and ended up taking three people into custody. The owner told CBS News New York over the phone his manager tried to show his veterans card, but agents did not accept it.

"Some of the guys couldn't show their identification, three of them got arrested," the owner said. "Twenty-six years in business, I've never seen anything like this."

A spokesperson for ICE told CBS News New York in a statement Thursday it conducted a "targeted enforcement operation at a worksite today in Newark, New Jersey."

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may encounter U.S. citizens while conducting field work and may request identification to establish an individual's identity as was the case during a targeted enforcement operation at a worksite today in Newark, New Jersey," the statement read. "This is an active investigation and, per ICE policy, we cannot discuss ongoing investigations."

Trump's immigration crackdown dealt legal setback

The enforcement action came as the Trump administration suffered a temporary setback in court over another immigration directive seeking to end birthright citizenship.

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked Trump's executive order denying U.S. citizenship to children of parents living in the country illegally, calling it "blatantly unconstitutional" in a hearing brought on by multiple states.

"I have deployed active duty U.S. military and National Guard troops to the border to assist in repelling the invasion - it was really an invasion," President Trump said Thursday, speaking virtually to leaders at the Davos World Economic Forum. "We will not allow our territory to be violated."