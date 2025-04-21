Nadine Menendez convicted on all counts in bribery trial

A New York City jury has convicted Nadine Menendez, the wife of convicted former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, for her role in a years-long bribery scheme with her husband.

She was convicted on all 15 counts and faces sentencing on June 12.

Before the jury was read, the judge instructed the courtroom there was to be no outbursts of any kind.

Nadine Menendez, 58, and her husband have both now been convicted of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for political favors to benefit the government of Egypt and enrich themselves.

Menendez's husband resigned his U.S. Senate seat weeks after being found guilty of accepting lavish bribes, including gold bars and cash. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison and must surrender to authorities on June 6. He has vowed to appeal his conviction.

"Nadine Menendez and Senator Menendez were partners in crime. Over the span of five years, Nadine Menendez agreed to accept and accepted all sorts of bribes – including gold bars, cash, a Mercedes-Benz convertible, and a no-show job – all in exchange for the Senator's corrupt official acts. Together, Nadine Menendez and the Senator placed their own interests and greed ahead of the interests of the citizens the Senator was elected to serve," Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky said. "Today's verdict sends the clear message that the power of government officials may not be put up for sale, and that all those who facilitate corruption will be held accountable for their actions."

Nadine Menendez bribery trial

During opening statements, prosecutors told jurors "she did the dirty work," alleging Menendez and her husband "engaged in a corrupt relationship with three New Jersey associates and businessmen" and provided Egyptian government officials with sensitive information.

One of the businessmen, Jose Uribe, testified he bought Menendez a Mercedes-Benz in exchange for her husband's influence to try and get state prosecutors to drop criminal cases against his friend and associate.

Uribe took a plea deal in the scandal.

Other alleged bribes included $100,000 in gold bars, payments toward a home mortgage and compensation for a low-to-no-show job. Former senator Menendez said during his 2024 trial that the gold belonged to his wife.

An FBI search of the couple's home turned up more than $480,000 in cash stuffed in envelopes and hidden in various places, along with $70,000 in Nadine Menendez's safe deposit box. The ex-senator said during his trial it stemmed from a habit of hoarding money after his parents fled Cuba in the 1950s.

Nadine Menendez's trial was also supposed to be in 2024, but it was postponed while she underwent treatment for breast cancer.

This is breaking news. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.