Trial of Nadine Menendez, wife of Bob Menendez, set for opening statements

Nadine Menendez, the wife of convicted former Sen. Bob Menendez, faces opening statements Monday in her federal bribery trial in New York City.

The couple is accused of running a years-long bribery scheme, accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for political favors that benefitted themselves and the Egyptian government.

Earlier this year, Bob Menendez was sentenced to 11 years in prison in the case. The judge, however, allowed him to stay out so he could provide emotional support to his wife during her trial. He is due to surrender on June 6.

In 2022, FBI agents raided the couple's home in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey and found more than $100,000 in gold bars and more than $480,000 in cash hidden in various places. They also found $70,000 in Nadine Menendez's safe deposit box.

Bob Menendez said during his trial that the gold belonged to his wife and the cash stemmed from a habit of hoarding money after his parents fled Cuba in the 1950s.

Nadine Menendez was mentioned repeatedly throughout his trial for her alleged dealings with the businessmen who arranged the bribes. One of them testified he bought her a luxury car after the senator tried to get prosecutors to drop a criminal investigation involving one of his associates.

The 58-year-old was originally scheduled to stand trial last year alongside her 71-year-old husband, but her case was delayed while she underwent breast cancer treatment. She has pleaded not guilty to 15 charges.

Bob Menendez resigned his longtime seat in the Senate following his conviction. His attorneys have vowed to appeal.