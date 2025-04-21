Watch CBS News

Nadine Menendez found guilty on 15 counts in bribery case

The jury deliberated for seven hours. The wife of former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez will be sentenced on June 12. CBS News New York's Alice Gainer reports.
