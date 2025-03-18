Trial of Nadine Menendez, wife of Bob Menendez, set to start with jury selection

Nadine Menendez's federal corruption trial gets underway Tuesday with jury selection in New York City. She faces 15 charges in a years-long bribery scheme involving her husband, former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey.

The couple is accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for political favors that benefited themselves and the government of Egypt. The bribes included cash, gold bars and a Mercedes-Benz, according to the U.S. attorney.

During a search of their home, the FBI said it found more than $480,000 in cash stuffed in envelopes and hidden in various places, along with $70,000 in Nadine Menendez's safe deposit box.

Two months ago, Bob Menendez was sentenced to 11 years in prison for similar charges in the case.

"Somewhere along the way, you became, I'm sorry to say, a corrupt politician," U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein said at his sentencing.

Just a day before his wife's trial begins, the disgraced senator tagged President Trump in a social media post, saying she should be allowed to fully recover from a recent breast reconstructive surgery, calling the court's actions "cruel and inhumane." Nadine Menendez's case was delayed in the past to allow for her breast cancer treatment.

She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Prosecutors, however, argue she was central in orchestrating the alleged schemes.

Jury selection is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. Twelve jurors will be selected from a jury pool, which could take hours or days.

Jury selection for Bob Menendez's trial lasted nearly two days. He has vowed to appeal his conviction and must surrender to authorities on June 6.