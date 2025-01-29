Former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez set to be sentenced today

Former Sen. Bob Menendez set to be sentenced

NEW YORK — Former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez will be sentenced today in a Lower Manhattan court.

His two co-defendants, Wael Hana and Fred Daibes, are set to be sentenced, as well.

Menendez found guilty of bribery, extortion, conspiracy and obstruction of justice

Menendez was convicted last July on 16 counts of bribery, extortion, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Federal prosecutors say Menendez acted as a foreign agent for the government of Egypt and abused his powerful post on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Investigators searched his home in 2022 and found more than a dozen gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, which officials say he had accepted as bribes.

Menendez denied violating his public oath, and his lawyers tried to have his conviction thrown out and his sentencing delayed, but a federal judge denied both requests.

Feds seeking 15-year prison sentence

Prosecutors are calling for Menendez, 71, to serve 15 years in prison, citing "the seriousness of the defendants' crimes, the immeasurable harm they have caused to the public trust, and the need to deter others from engaging in such egregious abuses of power."

Defense lawyers say Menendez should receive less than two years in prison, saying their client has suffered financial and professional ruin and deserves mercy because of his age.

Prosecutors also called for prison sentences of at least 10 years for Hana and at least nine years for Daibes.

Menendez, who had served as a senator since 2006, resigned last August. His seat was filled by Sen. Andy Kim.