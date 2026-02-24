New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill touts state's response to major blizzard

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill commended the state's response to the major blizzard, but she said they aren't out of the woods yet.

The governor said they are still in a state of emergency to facilitate cleanup. She asked residents to be careful due to icy conditions.

Overnight lows dipped into the 20s, causing a widespread refreeze of the slush from Monday. Officials say roads that look clear may have black ice patches, especially on bridges and overpasses.

"This storm was not normal. We were ready. Thousands of crews and contractors, 4,500 pieces of equipment, 450,000 tons of salt, and a travel ban during the worst of it to keep drivers and road workers safe," she said.

Most residents have power back

Sherrill said the state had 365,000 outages, but more than 90% of customers have power restored.

The governor credited the over 5,000 utility workers who came from across the country and worked through the night.

NJ Transit running, but residents should avoid travel

Officials still encouraged residents to limit unnecessary travel. The travel ban was lifted Monday, and NJ Transit was shut down during the storm but has since been reopened, operating on a holiday schedule.

Construction on the new Portal Bridge has also resumed on Tuesday morning, said NJ Transit President Kris Kolluri.

Cleanup begins across the state

Most highways are clear down to the blacktop in the travel lanes, but cleanup will continue through the morning on entrance and exit ramps.

In Hoboken, the mayor says city crews are focusing on clearing major corridors and emergency routes first.

Other towns are also asking families to understand cleanup could take a while.

"We are asking all the residents to be patient. We're going to get there. It's going to take us a couple of days," said Ridgewood Mayor Paul Vagianos.

In Paterson, 40 public works trucks have been hitting the pavement since midday Sunday, according to the mayor.

The city also made special parking accommodations, opening up designated garages so residents can move their cars off the roads to allow for efficient street plowing operations. Drivers will be allowed to park in those garages until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow totals for New Jersey

CBS News New York

Huge mounds of snow piled along streets as families shoveled driveways, sidewalks and cars after the storm.

Carlstadt residents saw the most snow in the state with 27.9 inches.