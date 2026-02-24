NJ Transit, LIRR resume service with modified schedules

The Long Island Rail Road, NJ Transit and other commuter rails are running but with modified schedules after a major snowstorm hit the Tri-State Area.

Tuesday could be a challenge for millions of residents who rely on transit as service slowly comes back. Leaders are urging riders to check their apps before leaving home and pack their patience.

MTA officials said to allow for extra time and use caution on stairs, platforms while boarding or exiting trains or buses.

Is the LIRR running?

The Long Island Rail Road started on a limited service at 4 a.m. on the Ronkonkoma, Huntington, Babylon, Oyster Bay, Montauk and Port Washington branches.

Many are running hourly or half-hourly services. There is also no service to and from Grand Central.

Are NJ trains running today?

NJ Transit is operating on a Presidents Day holiday schedule, resuming around 5 a.m.

The exception is the Atlantic City line, which is operating on a weekday schedule.

Midtown Direct service to Penn Station in New York City will be diverted to Hoboken. NJ Transit will cross-honor tickets with PATH, according to the website.

CEO Kris Kolluri said this was the biggest snowstorm the state has since 1996, with up to 21 inches along the coastline. Crews worked around the clock to park rail cars safely and clear tracks, he said.

Light rails, buses and the access link are running regularly.

The Northeast Corridor is operating on Presidents' Day schedule, while the North Jersey Coast and Raritan lines have a regular weekday schedule.

Are the PATH trains running?

Service is suspended between Newark-Grove St and Journal Square. Trains from Hoboken into the city are running.

Is the Metro-North Railroad running

Metro-North will operate on an enhanced Saturday schedule, running on a half-hourly service during the morning and evening hours on Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines.

The New Canaan and Danbury branches will be on a weekend schedule. Waterbury and Wassaic branch services are being replaced by buses, officials said.

The Hudson Rail Link is operating normally. The Port Jervis and Pascak Valley lines are operating on a Presidents' Day schedule.

Are the subways running?

Some express trains are running local. The Rockaway service remains modified, and the Staten Island Railway is still being restored.

Officials encourage riders to check the MTA app or Service Status to see what trains are impacted.

Are NYC buses running?

Buses across the city are on winter weather schedules with longer travel times expected.