Portal Bridge transfer means NJ Transit, Amtrak riders will see big changes

As construction on New Jersey's Portal Bridge gets underway, NJ Transit and Amtrak riders will see some major changes for the next month.

Starting Sunday, Amtrak will begin transferring rail traffic from the 115-year-old bridge on the Northeast Corridor to a track that crosses the new Portal North Bridge over the Hackensack River.

What's happening to the Portal North Bridge

The project, officially called the Portal North Bridge Cutover, means hundreds of thousands of rail commuters will share a single track between Newark and Secaucus for four weeks, bringing schedule changes and slower, more crowded trains.

In addition, NJ Transit Midtown Direct service will be rerouted to Hoboken during the week and alternate routes like PATH, ferries and the 126 Bus will be busier than normal.

Old bridge was notorious for delays

NJ Transit leaders say it will be worth the wait, however, since the old Portal Bridge is notorious for sticking, causing delays up and down the busiest rail corridor in the U.S.

"The bridge literally has not been in good shape for decades, and for the first time in 100 years, we're about to build a brand new bridge and open a brand new bridge so we can increase reliability," NJ Transit President Kris Kolluri said.

What commuters should expect

Until the cutover is finished, NJ Transit urged commuters to plan ahead, doublecheck travel schedules and, if possible, work from home.

In the meantime, officials say riders should expect the following:

Modified train schedules, largely including earlier departures

Reduced service frequencies on certain segments

Longer travel times due to operational constraints

Some train consolidations or cancellations

Regular schedules are expected to return on March 15.