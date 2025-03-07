Activists call for closure of upstate New York prison after inmate's death

Activists are calling for changes in New York state prisons as state police investigate the death of an inmate from Harlem.

He was the seventh prisoner to die in a state facility since thousands of correctional workers began striking in February.

Mid-State Correctional Facility inmate Messiah Nantwi dies

Civil rights leaders and a state lawmaker are calling for Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy to be shut down after the death of Messiah Nantwi.

Fifteen prison employees are now on leave, and Gov. Kathy Hochul said early reports point to "extremely disturbing conduct" leading to his death.

"Did he do a crime? Yes. Was he paying his debt to society? Yes. But it doesn't mean that his life should be taken," civil rights leader Rev. Kevin McCall said.

Nantwi was serving a five-year sentence for illegal weapons possession and awaiting trial on two murder charges.

Mid-State is across the street from the Marcy Correctional Facility, where six correction officers were charged in February with the murder of inmate Robert Brooks.

"It will stop when the governor put in some real legislation and not just be a whole lot of talk," McCall said.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick will investigate Nantwi's death after Attorney General Letitia James recused herself this week. Her office revealed in a court filing that "there is probable cause to believe" that nine corrections officers committed crimes related to the death, but James' office is already representing five of them in unrelated lawsuits.

The commissioner of the state's Department of Corrections released a statement saying in part, "This cannot continue and I will not allow these horrible acts to define us. It is time for this to end."

State police are still investigating Nantwi's death.

Governor calls for striking correction officers to go back to work

After Nantwi's death last weekend, Hochul released a statement saying in part, "This tragedy is a reminder of the need for real systemic change within our correctional system."

The statement also called for striking correction officers across the state to go back to work, but thousands are still refusing to return at 31 facilities due to safety and staffing concerns.

"They need to get back to work because they have created a dangerous situation," Hochul said on Tuesday.