NYPD: Messiah Nantwi, 21, charged with murder in Harlem smoke shop shooting

Suspect accused of shooting man in head at Harlem smoke shop

NEW YORK - - A 21-year-old man is facing charges following a deadly shooting inside a Harlem smoke shop.

Police say Messiah Nantwi, 21, was arrested early Tuesday on murder and weapon charges.

Nantwi is accused of shooting a 36-year-old man in the head around 8 p.m. Sunday inside the store on Malcolm X Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows two men having a conversation in the back of the shop. As one man turns his back, the suspect pulls out a gun and opens fire.

Police say Nantwi was also wanted for another deadly shooting the night before in Harlem. He's accused of shooting a 19-year-old man in the head at Madison Avenue and East 132nd Street.

Investigators also say the suspect was out on bail after a police-involved shooting in 2021.

Meanwhile, residents in Harlem tell CBS2 the smoke shop should be closed.