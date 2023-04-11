NYPD: Messiah Nantwi, 21, charged with murder in Harlem smoke shop shooting
NEW YORK - - A 21-year-old man is facing charges following a deadly shooting inside a Harlem smoke shop.
Police say Messiah Nantwi, 21, was arrested early Tuesday on murder and weapon charges.
Nantwi is accused of shooting a 36-year-old man in the head around 8 p.m. Sunday inside the store on Malcolm X Boulevard.
Surveillance video shows two men having a conversation in the back of the shop. As one man turns his back, the suspect pulls out a gun and opens fire.
Police say Nantwi was also wanted for another deadly shooting the night before in Harlem. He's accused of shooting a 19-year-old man in the head at Madison Avenue and East 132nd Street.
Investigators also say the suspect was out on bail after a police-involved shooting in 2021.
Meanwhile, residents in Harlem tell CBS2 the smoke shop should be closed.
