Accused Harlem smoke shop killer Messiah Nantwi arraigned

NEW YORK -- There is an update on the suspect arrested in Sunday's deadly shooting inside a Harlem smoke shop.

The alleged gunman, Messiah Nantwi, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of murder.

Police say the 21-year-old is the man seen on surveillance video inside a smoke shop on Malcolm X Boulevard pulling out a gun and shooting a 36-year-old man in the head, killing him.

Nantwi is also accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old the day before.