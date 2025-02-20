Update expected in beating of Robert Brooks Sr. at Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York

Prosecutors investigating the death of Robert Brooks Sr., who was beaten at an upstate New York prison, are expected to share an update Thursday, possibly announcing the first charges in the case.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick's office said a "noteworthy development" would be announced before a state judge Thursday afternoon, but did not provide any other details. Fitzpatrick previously said he would not comment on the investigation until a grand jury had acted.

Fitzpatrick took over the case as special prosecutor after state Attorney General Letitia James recused herself over a potential conflict of interest, saying four of the officers under investigation were being represented by lawyers in her office in previous brutality lawsuits.

A news conference on the Brooks case is scheduled for 2 p.m. You can watch it live on CBS News New York in the video player above.

Beating of Robert Brooks Sr. caught on body camera

Body camera video released last month showed multiple corrections officers at Marcy Correctional Facility in Onondaga County punching Brooks while he was handcuffed on a medical examination table on Dec. 9, 2024. The officers were seen hitting Brooks in the chest with a shoe and lifting him up by his neck and then dropping him.

The 43-year-old died the next day. The county medical examiner's office ruled his death was a homicide, caused by compression of the neck and multiple blunt trauma injuries.

"I want them all to get prosecuted. It was murder, there's no other word for it," his son, Robert Brooks Jr., told CBS Mornings in an interview last month. "They murdered my father, they robbed him from me. He doesn't get to come home."

Brooks had served nine years of a 12-year prison sentence for stabbing his son's mother. He was transferred to the prison from a nearby facility only hours before the beating.

"He did the crime, and he was doing the time. He was coming home a reformed -- that's what prison is for, and that's not what my father got. He got a death sentence," Brooks Jr. said.

The family filed a civil rights lawsuit, alleging the prison used excessive force in a system that tolerates violence.

Gov. Kathy Hochul visits Marcy Correctional Facility

Outcry over Brooks' beating prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to visit the correctional facility, which is located about 200 miles northwest of New York City, between Rome and Utica.

Hochul named a new superintendent to run the prison and vowed to expedite $400 million for new cameras at the facility. She also ordered the state to initiate firing proceedings for more than a dozen employees.

"Today, as I stood in the room where Robert Brooks was killed, I was once again heartbroken by this unnecessary loss of life and further sickened to think of the actions of depraved individuals with no regard for human life," the governor said in a statement after her visit. "Mr. Brooks and his family did not deserve this."

So far, 15 nurses and two officers have been suspended without pay, pending the investigation. At least one officer quit.

Even before the Brooks case, employees at the medium-security prison had been accused of abuse.

A watchdog group reported "rampant abuse by staff" after interviewing people incarcerated there in October 2022. The Correctional Association of New York said it was told of physical assaults in locations without cameras, such as between the gates, in vans and in showers. A guard told one new arrival this was a "'hands-on facility,' we're going to put hands on you if we don't like what you're doing," the report said.