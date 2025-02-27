2 New York prison inmates dead as correction officers strike continues

New York state turns up the heat on striking corrections officers and sergeants

Two more New York inmates have died during an ongoing strike by state correction officers, but it's unclear if prison staffing played a role.

Anthony Douglas, 67, and Franklyn Dominguez, 35, were found dead at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining.

Douglas, who was convicted of second-degree murder, assault and robbery in Brooklyn, died by hanging, the Westchester County Medical Examiner said. Dominguez was convicted of assault in Manhattan, but his cause of death requires further study, according to the medical examiner.

Their deaths follow the death of Jonathon Grant, who was found unresponsive in his cell last weekend at the Auburn Correctional Facility in the Finger Lakes. Grant, 61, was serving a 34-to-40-year sentence for rape and burglary. State officials had not released any information about Grant's health history and said the medical examiner would determine his cause of death.

Striking officers named in court orders

New York is taking steps to force the illegal strike, which started Feb. 17, to come to a close. Earlier this week, the state added the names of 300 striking workers to a court filing that could have them held in contempt of a return-to-work order and, possibly, arrested under the state's Taylor Law, which prohibits state employees from striking.

The move appeared to be raising anxiety on the picket line outside the Sing Sing facility, where striking workers had their faces covered Wednesday.

"Well, our governor has made several threats about having these guys arrested because of the Taylor Law. Some of them have been served at home. No one here wants to show their face," strike spokesman Israel Sanchez said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says 90% of correction officers and sergeants have walked off the job at nearly 40 prisons across the state, prompting her to deploy the National Guard in their place.

The striking members are demanding New York roll back the 2022 HALT Act that reduced solitary confinement, saying assaults on staff have jumped significantly and it's hurting recruiting while forcing officers to work mandatory overtime, sometimes for 24 hours straight. They are striking without approval from their union, and mediation to end the work stoppage has made limited progress.

As it continues, all visitation at state prisons has been canceled for the past week, and incarcerated people are spending long hours in confinement.

