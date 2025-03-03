NY prison guards will be fired if corrections strike continues, DOCCS letter says

New York prison guards, who have been on strike for two weeks, now face termination if they don't return to work Monday, according to a letter from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

While many striking workers returned over the weekend, those who have not face losing their jobs and their health care. A termination notice was sent to anyone who has been on strike for more than 11 consecutive work days.

Corrections officers and sergeants at nearly all of the state's 42 prisons began walking out Feb. 17, demanding the state address safety and staffing concerns. Members of the National Guard were called in to help maintain order and operations, and visitation was canceled at facilities statewide.

Late Thursday night, Gov. Kathy Hochul said a tentative agreement had been reached to end the strike, which was illegal under state law and not sanctioned by the union. The concessions included a temporary bump in overtime pay, along with a 90-day suspension of the HALT Act reforms that limited the use of solitary confinement and the striking workers blamed for a rise in attacks on staff.

On Sunday, the DOCCS commissioner made a final push, saying on social media anyone who remains on strike "will have their's and their dependents' health care removed retroactively to the first day they were AWOL, and you will not be eligible for COBRA." He urged them to come back to work Monday and said they will continue to have an open dialogue about making facilities safer places to work.