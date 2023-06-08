Watch CBS News
Many New Yorkers acted like Thursday was a normal late-spring day, but officials caution the smoke likely will return

By Alice Gainer

/ CBS New York

Visibility improving, but Air Quality Alert remains in place in NYC
Visibility improving, but Air Quality Alert remains in place in NYC 02:27

NEW YORK -- If you stepped outside Thursday, you noticed a big difference from Wednesday.

You could actually see the George Washington Bridge and across the Hudson River.

But don't be fooled, officials say. Just because visibility is better, it doesn't mean the air quality is.

An Air Quality Alert remains in place due to the smoke from the raging wildfires in Canada, but in Times Square you wouldn't have known it.

According to the Times Square Alliance, foot traffic Thursday was at typical levels, few wore masks, and all the usual characters were in place.

"It was too much, all that smoke, so we went back to the hotel," said Manny Cordova, who was visiting from Puerto Rico.

He described Wednesday's failed trip to try and snap a photo of the Statue of Liberty.

"We took the Staten Island Ferry back and forth to try and get a nice picture. It couldn't be possible," Cordova said.

On Thursday, though, he said he felt more comfortable being outside.

Near Columbus Circle, more people were masked up ... until they weren't.

"I don't bloody need this anymore. It's a clear day, okay?" said Larry Gould of Manhattan.

But officials say keep the mask on because we're not done with the smoke.

"There still remains poor air quality across the state of New York," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Numerous outdoor closures remain in effect, including the 9/11 Memorial. And though it had a delayed opening, The High Line is now fully open.

CBS2 noticed some eating outdoors, like one family from Sacramento, California, who spent Wednesday indoors.

"We modified our plans, so we went over to the museum so we could stay inside for the most part," George Harman said.

But other restaurants reported no outdoor diners.

Matt Supedan is the manager of Jin Ramen on the Upper West Side. He said they did a lot of deliveries on Wednesday, but ultimately lost revenue.

"Even though delivery is a lot, it doesn't cover the dine-in part. So, pretty bad for the restaurant. Fingers crossed," he said, referring to Thursday's business.

New York City Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie said, "Restaurants are still recovering from the pandemic. It's a small-profit-margin business, so any loss of revenue is a hit. Hopefully, this is not going to be more than another day or two."

The Department of Education said city schools will be remote on Friday. 

First published on June 8, 2023 / 5:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

