New York University study shows poor air quality could be affecting commuters, too

NEW YORK -- A recent New York University study shows commuters could be inhaling an extreme amount of particulate matter as the city continues to be affected by smoke from wildfires in Canada.

As trains continue to roll in and out of stations, some commuters continue to mask up.

You can get a free N95 mask at several key locations throughout the subway, @LIRR, and @MetroNorth during the Air Quality Health Advisory.



See the full list of locations where you can pick one up and learn more about tips on staying safe:https://t.co/T4w4YHtO2I pic.twitter.com/Yf5oOr5wBq — MTA (@MTA) June 8, 2023

"The air moves, so it's probably moving down in the subway system. Better to be safe than sorry," Brownsville resident Vincent Mattos said.

Mattos is right. A group of NYU PhD students who study air pollution says the last couple days, toxic air has become more concentrated.

"When we were measuring, we're measuring about 600 in either station, which is about two, maybe three times as much pollution as we normally would see," said David Luglio, a PhD student at NYU School of Medicine.

It's also higher than the number meteorologists have been clocking outdoors.

"I think it just puts a bigger emphasis on why masks can protect you, even if you are considered a healthy, quote unquote, person," Upper West Side resident Sydney Rose said.

On the open water, the New York waterway hasn't been as crowded.

"A little less populated than usual, but nothing too substantial," Bergen County resident Charles Viteritti said.

Playing it safe, some passengers strapped on masks while riding the ferry to Hoboken.

"There are definitely people not wearing masks, myself being one of them, but you can definitely see people are a little bit more concerned about the air quality," Viteritti said.

Although the air quality was a little better Thursday, we're still not in the clear.

"I was coughing a lot, but honestly, I think if you have asthma or allergies or something, it's hard," Hoboken resident Matt Schussler said.

Researchers say long-term exposure to high levels of toxins can be detrimental.

"You can develop all these cardiopulmonary conditions, such as emphysema or COPD, chronic bronchitis, and over even longer term periods, it's been associated with lung cancer and actually increased mortality," Luglio said.

If you have to be outside and commuting on public transportation, you're being advised to mask up until health officials determine otherwise.