Murphy: New Jersey air quality levels remain "very unhealthy," expected to intensify again tonight

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy gave an update on the air quality concerns in the Garden State on Thursday morning.

Speaking in Newark, Murphy said as of 7 a.m., the Air Quality Index for Jersey City was at 226, for Central Jersey it was 237 and South Jersey was the highest at 285.

"Those all fall within the 'very unhealthy' range, meaning the air quality poses a risk, certainly to those who are vulnerable, but, frankly, to everybody," he said.

The governor said the haze and smoke are expected to dissipate slightly during the day before they become more intense again at night.

For a second day in a row, the state extended its air quality advisory, which is now active through Friday.

"We continue to urge -- strongly -- all sensitive individuals especially, meaning those with health conditions like asthma, heart disease, lung disease, as well as our kids, pregnant individuals and seniors -- all of the above especially -- to stay inside," Murphy said. "Everyone should try and limit their time outdoors today and avoid strenuous activities."

"If you must spend time outside, please wear a mask -- a good-fitting N95 in particular," he added.

⚠️The previously issued Air Quality Action Day for Thursday, June 8th is being upgraded to the Unhealthy category statewide. In addition, this alert has been extended to Friday, June 9th at 11:59 pm. pic.twitter.com/jUD4098mgU — New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (@NewJerseyDEP) June 8, 2023

New Jersey State Police delivered masks to NJ Transit workers that will be distributed to riders at Newark Penn, Atlantic City, Camden, Trenton, Secaucus and Hoboken.

"Please, if you need a mask, ask for one. We will replenish the supplies, if they run out, and they will be available," State Police Deputy Superintendent Colonel Sean Kilcomons said.

Department of Education Acting Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan said the state is taking a "proactive approach" to protect students and coordinate on the latest guidance.

Some schools switched to remote learning for the day, while others planned for early dismissals. The concerns also forced the cancellation of after-school programs.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with parents outside an elementary school in Montclair who said they supported the decision to leave early.

"I absolutely think that it's wise that they're canceling school, sending people home early. The health of students, staff and faculty really of our utmost concern," one person said.

Rayelle Vincent said her son, Ryder, thought the orange hue was something out of a science fiction movie.

"I hope it clears up soon," she said. "I do think it's probably wise to let the kids stay inside until it clears up."

"An apocalypse, I thought it was going to be the end of the world," he added.

To the east on Thursday, it was a hazy sun. But to the west, blue skies broke through.

"I came to work yesterday and I had to leave early because my eyes started -- because of the smoke -- my eyes, I couldn't see," another person said. "So I had to leave early and drive home in pain."

The governor said he spoke with Canadian officials, who told him the wildfires have consumed more than 10 million acres and expected destroy 2 million more.