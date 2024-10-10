Manhattan district attorney investigating NYC Mayor Eric Adams' top advisor, 4 others, report says

NEW YORK — The New York Times is reporting a fifth investigation into possible corruption in Mayor Eric Adams' administration.

The published report says the Manhattan district attorney's office opened the probe that involves the mayor's chief advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin and four others.

The new investigation reportedly involves the city's leasing of commercial properties.

In late September, Lewis-Martin's cellphone was seized when she landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport after a trip to Japan, and her home in East Flatbush was searched.

In a statement, Lewis-Martin's attorney called the searches baseless and said, "In due time, all the facts will come out and will be supported by evidence and demonstrate everything was done properly."

Investigations into NYC's top officials

Following a federal investigation, Adams was indicted on Sept. 26 and pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy to solicit a contribution from a foreign national. The indictment alleges Adams accepted illegal campaign donations.

Meanwhile, sources say an investigation involving former New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban and his twin brother, James Caban, is related to allegations James worked as a fixer for restaurants and nightclubs that were having trouble with the NYPD. Sources told CBS News New York that investigation is unrelated to Adams' indictment. Edward Caban resigned as police commissioner after federal agents searched his home and seized his phone.

An investigation into former deputy mayor for public safety Philip Banks III reportedly involves his brother Terence Banks, who runs a firm that represents companies that have contracts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars with a number of city agencies