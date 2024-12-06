Person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting believed to have left New York City

Investigators believe that a person of interest in connection with the deadly shooting Wednesday of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare is no longer in New York City, a person familiar with the matter told CBS News Friday.

The person of interest may have boarded a bus at a Manhattan bus terminal bound for Atlanta, the person familiar with the matter said.

The Atlanta Police Department said that they were contacted by the New York Police Department and will be providing assistance as needed.

Days before the shooting, the person of interest took a bus that had originated in Atlanta to New York City, a person briefed on the investigation confirmed to CBS News on Thursday. It is unclear when the person of interest got on the bus, whether it was in Atlanta, or on another stop along the way.

When the person was in New York City, he used a fake ID with a fake name to check in to Hostelling International New York City, a hostel on Amsterdam Avenue, in the Upper West Side neighborhood of Manhattan, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation. The official said police believe the name on the ID was made up and does not belong to anyone else.

The NYPD shared two images Thursday showing the person at the hostel. They did not say when the photos were taken.

Surveillance photos show a person who police say they want to question in connection to Wednesday's fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan. NYPD

