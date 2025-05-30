Education secretary threatens DOJ investigation into Long Island school mascot ban

U.S. education secretary wants New York's Native American mascot ban withdrawn

United States Education Secretary Linda McMahon spoke to the Massapequa School District on Friday as a school mascot ban battle continues.

The Trump administration says the ban on Native American school mascots violates a civil rights law, discriminating against Native Americans and schools that want local choice.

President Trump publicly expressed support for 13 districts on Long Island to retain their team names, mascots and logos after the state said it would withhold education funds from schools that haven't made changes by June. That includes the Massapequa High School Chiefs.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a First Amendment case. This is a Title VI civil rights case," McMahon said Friday. "I was absolutely asked by the president."

McMahon said if the mascot ban is not withdrawn, she will launch an investigation with the Department of Justice. She is giving the state just weeks to comply.

"We'd like to really settle this in a very amicable fashion with the resolution, but we're certainly prepared to go deeper if we must," McMahon said.

"We don't want the Board of Regents and Governor Hochul dictating," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. "We want the state to focus on education, not indoctrination."

Members of the Native American Guardians Association (NAGA) flew in from North Dakota to show their support.

"I like to consider this MAGA meets NAGA," one NAGA member said.

Local tribal leaders voice opposition to use of Native American mascots

Local Long Island tribal leaders from Shinnecock and Poospatuck-Unkechaug said they feel hurt by the North Dakota group.

"They have no ties to the tribes in New York. Shinnecock does not support this," said Germaine Smith, with Shinnecock Indian Nation.

"If you want to learn about the true history of the Native people here, talk to us," said Chief Harry Wallace, of the Unkechaug Indian Nation.

A representative for Gov. Kathy Hochul responded, "While Secretary McMahon focuses on WWE-style distractions, Governor Hochul is focused on what matters: fully funding Long Island's public schools."