President Trump says Massapequa High School should keep Chiefs logo

President Trump is getting involved in a battle over a Long Island high school's Native American team name and mascot.

Trump posted on Truth Social in part, "I agree with the people in Massapequa, Long Island, who are fighting furiously to keep the Massapequa Chiefs logo on their Teams and School. Forcing them to change the name, after all of these years, is ridiculous and, in actuality, an affront to our great Indian population."

In 2023, New York state banned the use of Native American mascots, affecting 13 Long Island school districts. Nine have complied; four have not, including Massapequa High School.

Mr. Trump says he is asking Education Secretary Linda McMahon to go to bat on behalf of the village. The school board said in a statement they are grateful for the support to continue the fight.

Many students and residents say they want to keep the mascot and are glad the president is getting involved.

"President Trump, he's helping out the people, and I'm glad about that," one Massapequa High School senior said.

"He's involved in everything. That really shocks you. For better or for worse, he's always involved," one parent said.

The Massapequa School Board also says keeping the logo would save $1 million in forced rebranding.

"I think we need to keep it 'cause it's really important to our school," another senior said.

"They don't say nothing about the Kansas City Chiefs in pro football," one Massapequa resident said.

"As a Massapequa Chief, it's just a part of our town," one student said.

"We are proud of it. We're proud to be a Chief," another high school senior said.

Residents say they believe the mascot honors Long Island's Native American history.

Indian Nations offended by mascot

Some Native Americans have called the mascots racist.

"It's been said by native chiefs they don't like the name because it appropriates their culture," one high school senior said.

The Unkechaug and Shinnecock Indian Nations say they are deeply offended by the mascot.

"The mascot has been demonstrated both emotionally and medically to be damaging to Native children, who see that as a humiliation of their culture and their way of life," Unkechaug Indian Nation Chief Harry Wallace said.

The state education department says in part, "It is ironic that the federal government now seeks to intervene on an issue that is squarely reserved to the states."