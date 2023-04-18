New York State Board of Regents to vote on ban of Native American names for school mascots

NEW YORK -- The New York State Board of Regents will vote Tuesday on whether to ban the use of Native American names.

The proposal would end the use of indigenous names in school mascots and logos.

Related Story: New York orders schools to commit to changing Native American team names by end of 2022 or risk losing state aid

It would also apply to schools, school buildings and districts.

If passed, the ban would affect nearly a dozen Long Island schools, which currently have mascot names, including "Indians," "Chiefs," and "Braves," among others.