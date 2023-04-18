Watch CBS News
New York State Board of Regents to vote on ban of Native American names for school mascots

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The New York State Board of Regents will vote Tuesday on whether to ban the use of Native American names.

The proposal would end the use of indigenous names in school mascots and logos. 

It would also apply to schools, school buildings and districts. 

If passed, the ban would affect nearly a dozen Long Island schools, which currently have mascot names, including "Indians," "Chiefs," and "Braves," among others. 

First published on April 18, 2023 / 8:04 AM

