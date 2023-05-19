New York schools have until June 2025 to get rid of Native American team names, mascots & logos, Board of Regents says
NEW YORK -- The New York State Board of Regents is providing more information about banning the use of Native American names and imagery for mascots.
Schools have until June 2025 to rebrand school names, mascots and logos.
That affects about a dozen school districts on Long Island.
Schools that cannot meet the deadline can apply for an extension but have to show they have made good faith efforts to make the required changes.
School districts that don't comply face losing state aid.
