Watch CBS News
Local News

New York schools have until June 2025 to get rid of Native American team names, mascots & logos, Board of Regents says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYS Board of Regents gives schools until 2025 to change mascots
NYS Board of Regents gives schools until 2025 to change mascots 00:32

NEW YORK -- The New York State Board of Regents is providing more information about banning the use of Native American names and imagery for mascots.

Schools have until June 2025 to rebrand school names, mascots and logos.

That affects about a dozen school districts on Long Island.

Schools that cannot meet the deadline can apply for an extension but have to show they have made good faith efforts to make the required changes.

School districts that don't comply face losing state aid.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 7:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.