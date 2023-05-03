Despite Board of Regents ruling, some Long Island school districts trying to salvage Native American mascot names

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- A controversial state directive to ban Native American team mascots is both supported and under fire on Long Island.

On Wednesday, CBS2 got reaction from both sides.

Calling it long overdue, the use of Native American mascots, team names and logos in public schools is now banned, per the New York Board of Regents. The vote was unanimous.

"This logo, this mascot, this name, is Massapequa. Our town alone is a native name. It's not offensive. This is pride," Massapequa parent Dana Durso said.

Durso and her school board are upset with the state ruling and are fighting to retain their name "Chiefs."

New York has 55 school districts with native-themed mascots, including more than a dozen on Long Island. One is Syosset, where Joe Kennedy put four children through school.

"I just think we are trying to erase something that doesn't need to be erased," Kennedy said.

Yet, Long Island's Shinnecock and Unkechaug Indian nations say it was past time to eliminate hurtful symbols in compliance with the Dignity for all Students Act.

"The mascot has been demonstrated both emotionally and medically to be damaging to native children, who see that as a humilation of their culture and their way of life," said Unkechaug Chief Harry Wallace.

"We understand the concern and we want to address it and we feel like we effectively can by removing the imagery and rebranding the nickname," Wantagh School Superintendent John McNamara said.

Wantagh is awaiting clarification and guidelines from the Board of Regents over its proposal to keep the name "Warriors," but remove the imagery.

"Maybe the state in their ultimate wisdom will fund some of it," said Patrick Pizzarelli, the director of interscholastic sports for Section VIII, covering Nassau County.

Pizzarelli said he wonders if taxpayers will have to finance removal of logos from turf fields, scoreboards, uniforms and hardwood floors

"You're talking hundreds of thousands of dollars," Pizzarelli said.

Amityville calls its "Warriors" mascot a tribute to a culture that should not be forgotten.

"Bogus that we have to change our logo that we've had for so long," one student said.

"It would be nice to keep it, but I understand if it's offensive," another said.

School districts have until the end of the 2024-25 school year to fully comply or risk losing state aid and jobs.