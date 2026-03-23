1 runway reopens at LaGuardia Airport as collision investigators arrive on scene in NYC

Federal transportation officials are arriving at New York's LaGuardia Airport to investigate the deadly runway crash.

One runway at LaGuardia reopened at 2 p.m. Monday, with the first flight taking off just a few minutes later.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to hold a press conference Monday afternoon to give an update after two pilots were killed and dozens were injured Sunday night. United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy also arrived on the scene.

The Canadian counterpart to the NTSB, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, is also deploying a team of investigators.

What we know about LaGuardia Airport runway crash

An arriving Air Canada Express plane operated by Jazz Aviation collided with an emergency vehicle on a runway just before midnight. There were 72 passengers on board with two flight attendants and two pilots, coming from Montreal.

The pilot and co-pilot of the plane were killed. Thirty-nine people from the aircraft and two emergency personnel were hospitalized.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News a flight attendant strapped to her seat fell through an opening in the severed aircraft. She was found by rescuers still in the seat and was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire-rescue truck was responding to a report of an odor in the cabin of a United Airlines flight. Air traffic control staff apparently cleared the vehicle to cross the runway to get to the United plane before telling it to stop. Meanwhile, the Air Canada flight had just landed and was still slowing down when the two collided. The plane was traveling at about 100 mph when the crash happened, sources said.

Debris around a damaged fire truck on the tarmac after an Air Canada Express plane collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in Queens on Monday, March 23, 2026. Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images

A video posted on social media showed the plane colliding with the truck, going over the vehicle, which tumbles beneath the massive jet.

The president of the Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA) union said their team will also help with the investigation.

"The loss of our two fellow crewmembers onboard Flight 8646 is a profound tragedy," said ALPA president Jason Ambrosi. "These pilots dedicated their careers to the safe transport of passengers, and we are all thinking of their families, loved ones, and colleagues at Jazz Aviation during this devastating time."

"We came in pretty hard"

Passenger Jack Cabot described his experience during the incident.

"We went down for a regular landing. We came in pretty hard. We immediately hit something, and it was just chaos in there," he said. "Everybody was hunkered down, and everybody was screaming pretty quickly. We didn't have any directions because the pilot's cabin had been kind of destroyed."

Cabot said he and other passengers jumped out of the plane through the emergency exit.

Emergency crews respond to an Air Canada Express plane on the tarmac after the plane collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York on March 23, 2026. Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images

ATC audio reveals details before and after crash

A person is heard telling the emergency vehicle to stop moments before the collision.

"Stop stop stop truck one stop stop stop."

After the crash, an air traffic controller spoke with a crew from Frontier Airlines.

"That wasn't good to watch," the pilot said.

"I tried to reach out to my staff, and we were dealing with an emergency earlier, and I messed up," the air traffic controller said.

"No, man. You did the best you could," the pilot responded.

Air Canada president provides additional information

Michael Rousseau, the president and CEO of Air Canada, spoke in a video about the crash.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Jazz employees, and our deepest condolences go out to the Jazz community and their families," he said.

Rousseau said airline officials are working with the authorities on emergency response efforts, and a special team is assisting with customers and their families.

"Members of our specialized team will be on their way to New York. We know that many people are concerned about the welfare of their loved ones, and we've set up a special help line. Friends and family can call 1-800-961-7099," he said.

LaGuardia Airport closes

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the airport until 2 p.m. as the NTSB investigates.

The closure is causing a chaotic morning for travelers as they scramble to figure out their next move. Some passengers were rerouted to John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport as most flights from LaGuardia were canceled.

New York, New Jersey politicians speak out

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was briefed on the incident Monday morning.

"I am grateful to our first responders, whose swift actions saved lives. The flight operator, Air Canada, has set up a hotline for friends and families of affected passengers: 1-800-961-7099. LaGuardia Airport is currently closed," he wrote on X.

"Heartbreaking news out of LaGuardia this morning," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X. "Two pilots were killed and dozens injured in this tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected. The airport will remain closed until 2:00 PM. We'll continue to share updates as they become available."

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said state officials will work closely with the Port Authority to "ensure the safety of all who travel through our airports."

"My thoughts are with the victims and the families affected by the terrible crash at LaGuardia Airport, and I am hoping for the full and swift recovery of those who were injured," she wrote.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the tragic crash at LaGuardia this morning," said New York Sen. Chuck Schumer on X. "Thank you to the brave first responders their quick action, and I am praying for the passengers, crew, and their families. We need an immediate investigation into what happened here so we can make sure it never happens again."