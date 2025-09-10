Gov. Kathy Hochul touts historic drop in NYC subway crime. Here's her message to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Gov. Kathy Hochul took a victory lap Wednesday after announcing New York City subway crime fell to historic lows over the summer.

She also issued a pointed blast at U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who had threatened to withhold billions of dollars from the MTA unless it got a handle on the situation underground.

"Tell Sean Duffy, we've got this"

The governor seemed downright gleeful as she reported the money she's poured into subway safety is paying off.

"Tell Sean Duffy, we've got this," Hochul said.

Hochul was only too glad to take on Duffy, who in March pressured the MTA to make the subways safer.

"We'll take care of what's happening underground. You take care what's happened in the skies. Keep our skies and other transportation networks safe, and I know how to find you if I need help. I've got your number," Hochul said.

The governor claimed overall transit crime fell nearly 10% and felony assaults plummeted 21% during June, July and August.

Hochul added there was even progress on fare evasion.

"In one year since we started making this a top priority, since past late year, fare evasion is down from nearly 14% of rides on the subway last year to about 9%. Now, 9% is still too high, but it's better than the 14%," Hochul said.

The governor also announced that she would continue providing funds to the NYPD to deploy two officers on every overnight train, at least for the foreseeable future. She said she may want to change it up at some point and put more officers on rush-hour trains.

"I want to have some flexibility, but I'm committed to making sure to support the city," Hochul said.

NYC riders seem to be feeling the difference

"I see a lot of, how can I say, police guys who are doing a lot, you know, living around. I came from Paris and, yes, it's pretty safe," one person said.

"Probably also depends on which lines you are on. Maybe there are some areas where they are not meeting up," another person said.

"It's nice to see the increased presence. I noticed it right away," another added.

The governor admitted she is not about to say "mission accomplished," adding there's more to do. She said the system she inherited from her predecessor was "a mess."

Meanwhile, in the wake of the stabbing on a Charlotte, North Carolina train, Secretary Duffy kept the pressure up on his intent to withhold federal funds.

"It's not just Charlotte; it's New York, it's Chicago, it's Boston. It's others who fail to keep their riders safe. Again, they have these priorities where, again, if you ride a train, it is for the homeless or it's for the criminals, not for the good people of your community," Duffy said.