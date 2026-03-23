At least 32 victims of LaGuardia Airport plane collision released from the hospital

Both pilots died and dozens of people were injured in a runway plane collision at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night.

Many of the 41 victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, where there were signs of hope on Monday afternoon. At least 32 were released, including three Air Canada Express crew members, who were seen walking out and giving reporters a thumb's up.

"She truly had a guardian angel watching over her"

A fourth crew member remains hospitalized. Law enforcement sources told CBS News that crew member, a flight attendant, was strapped to her seat when the cockpit was severed in the crash. She then fell through the opening in the aircraft and, miraculously, was found alive, still in her seat.

In an interview, the flight attendant's daughter said in French, "I'm still trying to wrap my head around how all of this happened, but she truly had a guardian angel watching over her."

That flight attendant was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but she's expected to survive, officials said.

Air Canada's CEO Michael Rousseau said the airline's special assistance team has been activated to help customers and families.

"First, and most importantly, I want to express our deepest sorrow for everyone affected. Our efforts are focused on the needs of our passengers and crew members," Rousseau said. "We know that there are many questions, but at this early stage we do not have all the answers."

What we know about the collision

Two pilots, both Canadian, were killed and dozens of people were injured when the arriving Air Canada Express plane, Flight 8646, operated by Jazz Aviation and with 72 passengers and four crew members on board, collided with a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey fire-rescue vehicle on a runway just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, officials said.

The collision happened after air traffic control apparently cleared the fire-rescue vehicle to cross the runway before telling it to stop, air traffic control recordings revealed. The Air Canada Express plane was traveling at about 100 mph when the collision occurred, the sources said.

The two Port Authority officers who were in the truck were also injured and expected to survive. One was said to be released from NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital on Monday afternoon. The other was expected to be watched overnight and perhaps released as early as Tuesday.