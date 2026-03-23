Watch CBS News
U.S.

New York's LaGuardia Airport closed after arriving plane and ground vehicle collide

By
Brian Dakss
Senior Editor
Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.
Read Full Bio
Brian Dakss

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

New York's La Guardia Airport was closed late Sunday night after an arriving Air Canada Express plane and ground vehicle collided, according to flight tracking service FlightRadar24.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the airport, French news service AFP reported, adding that there was  a "high" likelihood that the order would be extended.

laguardia-xollide-032326.jpg
Scene of apparent collision at New York's LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night of an arriving Air Canada express plane and ground vehicle on a runway. Citizen

The National Transportation Safety Board told CBS News it received notification of the incident, and the New York Police Department's public information bureau confirmed to CBS News that a collision had occurred.

The New York Fire Department "responded to a reported incident involving a plane and vehicle on runway," a spokesperson told CBS News.

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue