New York's LaGuardia Airport closed after arriving plane and ground vehicle collide

New York's La Guardia Airport was closed late Sunday night after an arriving Air Canada Express plane and ground vehicle collided, according to flight tracking service FlightRadar24.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the airport, French news service AFP reported, adding that there was a "high" likelihood that the order would be extended.

Scene of apparent collision at New York's LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night of an arriving Air Canada express plane and ground vehicle on a runway. Citizen

The National Transportation Safety Board told CBS News it received notification of the incident, and the New York Police Department's public information bureau confirmed to CBS News that a collision had occurred.

The New York Fire Department "responded to a reported incident involving a plane and vehicle on runway," a spokesperson told CBS News.