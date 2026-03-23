What we know about the deadly plane collision at LaGuardia Airport

A ground collision between a plane and fire-rescue vehicle killed two pilots and injured dozens of other people at New York's LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night.

The pilot and co-pilot of the plane were killed in the plane crash. Forty-one people were taken to hospitals — 39 from the aircraft and two Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting officers from the emergency vehicle.

Flights at LaGuardia are stopped until at least Monday afternoon.

What happened at LaGuardia Airport?

An arriving Air Canada Express plane operated by Jazz Aviation collided with the firetruck on a runway just before midnight. There were 72 passengers and four crew members onboard.

According to CBS News senior transportation and national correspondent Kris Van Cleave, the truck was responding to a separate incident involving a United Airlines flight at the time of the collision. The crew on that United plane reported an odor in the cabin and requested assistance from firefighters.

Air traffic control apparently cleared the fire-rescue vehicle to cross the runway to get to the United flight before then telling it to stop, according to audio recordings.

"Stop stop stop truck one stop stop stop," a person is heard saying.

The Air Canada flight had just landed and was still slowing down when it collided with the emergency vehicle. Pictures showed the front of the plane destroyed.

An Air Canada Jet sits on the runway at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, after colliding with a firefighting vehicle Sunday night. Ryan Murphy / AP

When will LaGuardia Airport reopen?

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the airport until at least 2 p.m. Monday.

"LaGuardia remains closed until 2 p.m. while the NTSB investigates the accident site," said United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled, with some delayed until after 2 p.m., according to the airport's website. Air travelers should keep a close eye on any flights scheduled for the afternoon.

NTSB investigation at LaGuardia

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was "launching a go team."

Duffy said on social media that he was on his way to the airport on Monday morning.

According to Van Cleave, investigators will look into the communication breakdown. They will work to determine how the vehicle was allowed to be on the runway as the plane landed, and whether the air traffic controller was working alone.

Mayor Mamdani on LaGuardia crash

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a statement on social media Monday morning.

"I have been briefed on the tragic collision that took place at LaGuardia Airport late last night. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, and the City is in close contact with federal, state, and local partners.

"I am grateful to our first responders, whose swift actions saved lives. The flight operator, Air Canada, has set up a hotline for friends and families of affected passengers: 1-800-961-7099. LaGuardia Airport is currently closed," he wrote on X.

New York, New Jersey governors speak out

"Heartbreaking news out of LaGuardia this morning," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X. "Two pilots were killed and dozens injured in this tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected. The airport will remain closed until 2:00 PM. We'll continue to share updates as they become available."

"My thoughts are with the victims and the families affected by the terrible crash at LaGuardia Airport, and I am hoping for the full and swift recovery of those who were injured," New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said on X. "We will continue to work closely with the Port Authority to help ensure the safety of all who travel through our airports."