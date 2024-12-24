Is Alternate Side Parking suspended in NYC today? Here's the 2025 calendar.

NEW YORK - New Yorkers are gearing up for some significant traffic changes in the new year.

Early in January, congestion pricing will take hold. Many NYC neighborhoods and communities are concerned that with the implementation of the fee, already scarce parking spots will become scarcer, particularly around the edges of the zone.

As it is, there are already quite a few days during the year when parking can be confusing due to street cleaning rules and their suspension, due to various holidays.

Here's a breakdown of 2025's Alternate Side Parking (ASP) holidays. This does not include incidental pop-up suspensions, which can be due to weather conditions or other emergencies.

January 2025 NYC ASP suspensions

New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1

Three Kings' Day, Monday, Jan. 6

Lunar New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Jan. 28

Lunar New Year, Wednesday, Jan. 29

February 2025 NYC ASP suspensions

Lincoln's Birthday, Wednesday, Feb. 12

Washington's Birthday (Presidents Day), Monday, Feb. 17

March 2025 NYC ASP suspensions

Ash Wednesday, Mar. 5

Purim, Friday, Mar. 14

Eid Al-Fitr, Monday, Mar. 31

April 2025 NYC ASP suspensions

Eid Al-Fitr, Tuesday, Apr. 1

Passover, Sunday and Monday, Apr. 13-14

Holy Thursday, Apr. 17

Good Friday, Apr. 18

Passover (seventh, eighth days), Saturday and Sunday, Apr. 19-20

May 2025 NYC ASP suspensions

Memorial Day, Monday, May 26

Solemnity of the Ascension, Thursday, May 29

June 2025 NYC ASP suspensions

Shavuot, Monday and Tuesday, June 2-3

Eid Al-Adha, Friday and Saturday, June 6-7

Juneteenth, Thursday, June 19

July 2025 NYC ASP suspensions

Independence Day, Friday, July 4

August 2025 NYC ASP suspensions

Tisha B'Av, Sunday, Aug. 3

Feast of the Assumption, Friday, Aug. 15

September 2025 NYC ASP suspensions

Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1

Rosh Hashanah, Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 23-24

October 2025 NYC ASP suspensions

Yom Kippur, Thursday, Oct. 2

Sukkot, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 7-8

Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 13

Shemini Atzeret, Tuesday, Oct. 14

Simchat Torah, Wednesday, Oct. 15

Diwali, Monday, Oct. 29

November 2025 NYC ASP suspensions

All Saints' Day, Saturday, Nov. 1

Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27

December 2025 NYC ASP suspensions

Immaculate Conception, Monday, Dec. 8

Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 25

For more information from the New York City Department of Transportation and a downloadable printout of these dates, click here.