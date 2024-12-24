Is Alternate Side Parking suspended in NYC today? Here's the 2025 calendar.
NEW YORK - New Yorkers are gearing up for some significant traffic changes in the new year.
Early in January, congestion pricing will take hold. Many NYC neighborhoods and communities are concerned that with the implementation of the fee, already scarce parking spots will become scarcer, particularly around the edges of the zone.
As it is, there are already quite a few days during the year when parking can be confusing due to street cleaning rules and their suspension, due to various holidays.
Here's a breakdown of 2025's Alternate Side Parking (ASP) holidays. This does not include incidental pop-up suspensions, which can be due to weather conditions or other emergencies.
January 2025 NYC ASP suspensions
- New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Three Kings' Day, Monday, Jan. 6
- Lunar New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Lunar New Year, Wednesday, Jan. 29
February 2025 NYC ASP suspensions
- Lincoln's Birthday, Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Washington's Birthday (Presidents Day), Monday, Feb. 17
March 2025 NYC ASP suspensions
- Ash Wednesday, Mar. 5
- Purim, Friday, Mar. 14
- Eid Al-Fitr, Monday, Mar. 31
April 2025 NYC ASP suspensions
- Eid Al-Fitr, Tuesday, Apr. 1
- Passover, Sunday and Monday, Apr. 13-14
- Holy Thursday, Apr. 17
- Good Friday, Apr. 18
- Passover (seventh, eighth days), Saturday and Sunday, Apr. 19-20
May 2025 NYC ASP suspensions
- Memorial Day, Monday, May 26
- Solemnity of the Ascension, Thursday, May 29
June 2025 NYC ASP suspensions
- Shavuot, Monday and Tuesday, June 2-3
- Eid Al-Adha, Friday and Saturday, June 6-7
- Juneteenth, Thursday, June 19
July 2025 NYC ASP suspensions
- Independence Day, Friday, July 4
August 2025 NYC ASP suspensions
- Tisha B'Av, Sunday, Aug. 3
- Feast of the Assumption, Friday, Aug. 15
September 2025 NYC ASP suspensions
- Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1
- Rosh Hashanah, Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 23-24
October 2025 NYC ASP suspensions
- Yom Kippur, Thursday, Oct. 2
- Sukkot, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 7-8
- Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 13
- Shemini Atzeret, Tuesday, Oct. 14
- Simchat Torah, Wednesday, Oct. 15
- Diwali, Monday, Oct. 29
November 2025 NYC ASP suspensions
- All Saints' Day, Saturday, Nov. 1
- Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11
- Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27
December 2025 NYC ASP suspensions
- Immaculate Conception, Monday, Dec. 8
- Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 25
For more information from the New York City Department of Transportation and a downloadable printout of these dates, click here.