Mayor Eric Adams declares Juneteenth a holiday for city workers
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams has recognized Juneteenth, making it a paid holiday for city employees.
June 19th marks the day in 1865, two month after the end of the Civil War, and more than two years after the emancipation proclamation, that enslaved Black people in Texas were told by Union soldiers that they had been freed.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year.
