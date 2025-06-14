Watch CBS News
Juneteenth NYC Parade and Festival bring community together, despite rain in Brooklyn

Alecia Reid
Alecia Reid
NYC Juneteenth Parade 2025 festivities in Brooklyn
The 16th annual Juneteenth NYC Festival kicked off Saturday in Brooklyn, where people from all over came together to celebrate. 

The rain couldn't put a damper on this year's parade, as the community danced and marched from Gotham Health Center to Gershwin Park in East New York. 

Brooklyn Juneteenth Parade and Festival

After the Juneteenth parade, the festival had plenty in store for the community, from a fashion show to jerk chicken and Raw Elementz cold-pressed juices.

"I really wanted to enhance the wellness and wellbeing of our people," Zpennelle Simms, with Raw Elementz, said. 

The Brooklyn Book Bodega held a giveaway and there was a soccer clinic for kids. 

"Have them come outside, have them play soccer, have them meet friends, have them create the new bonds with families and everything," Kevin Blackstock, a coach with Progressive Youth Soccer Club, said. 

"We want them to have access and ownership to their own books so they can actually have their own home libraries," Leolyn Scott, with the Brooklyn Book Bodega, said. 

Rain couldn't put a damper on Brooklyn's Juneteenth parade. The community danced and marched from Gotham Health Center to Gershwin Park in East New York on Saturday, June 14, 2025.  CBS News New York

Add in some culture and fun, and there was someone for everyone.

"You walk with your bag, then buy your food from your neighbors and support them," said Garvin Cabrera, of East New York. 

"Juneteenth is really about celebrating us as people. We wanted to come and give back to our community," said Jasmine Jones-Simms, with Raw Elementz. 

CBS News New York was also serving the community with our pop-up newsroom

"It's very nice," Sonia Charon, of East New York, said. 

"I've enjoyed the whole thing," said Tom K., another East New York resident. 

Juneteenth NYC activities are being held until the holiday on June 19. This year's celebration started with a Brooklyn restaurant crawl that got underway Thursday.

Mark Prussin contributed to this report.

