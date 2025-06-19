What's open and closed on Juneteenth 2025? Find out if banks, supermarkets and other stores are operating.

From celebrating Juneteenth to the erasure of Black history: Charles M. Blow on America today

Juneteenth has arrived, with Americans now celebrating its fifth year as a federally recognized holiday. Given its relatively new status as a federal holiday, you may be wondering whether your local stores are operating as normal.

Also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the Civil War was over, informing enslaved people in Texas that they were free.

The majority of businesses will remain open, but there are some exceptions — including banks and the stock market.

Read on to see what's open and closed on Thursday. And remember to check local store hours before heading over, as they may vary.

Is Walmart open on Juneteenth?

Walmart's locations are open on June 19 "unless otherwise required by state or local regulations," a company spokesperson said.

Is Target on Juneteenth?

Yes, Target is open and is operating under its normal hours, a spokesperson confirmed.

Is Costco open on Juneteenth?

Costco stores will be open, according to its holiday calendar.

Is Chick-fil-A open?

Chick-fil-A locations are generally open, although this may vary by location.

"Celebrating and observing holidays like Juneteenth is up to the discretion of the Chick-fil-A restaurant owner-operator," a spokesperson told CBS News.

Fast-food chains McDonald's and Burger King also confirmed to CBS News that they will be open on the 19th.

Is the stock market open on Juneteenth?

U.S. markets are closed on Thursday, according to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Is the United States Postal Service open?

The U.S. Postal Service's (USPS) retail locations are closed on June 19 and there will be no regular mail delivery, according to the postal agency. Business will resume Friday, June 20.

What about UPS and FedEx?

While USPS is not operating Thursday, Americans will still be able to send and receive packages through UPS and FedEx. Their retail locations will be open on Juneteenth and regular delivery services will be running.

Are businesses, supermarkets and fast-food chains open?

Most retailers will be open on Juneteenth. See the list below for a sampling of places that are operating.

Aldi

CVS

Dollar General

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

Kroger

TJ Maxx

Marshalls

Sierra

Starbucks

Stop & Shop

Walgreens (majority of pharmacies will be closed)

Wegmans

Are banks open on Juneteenth?

Several banks will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase.