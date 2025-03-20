Newest sinkhole on Rt. 80 in Wharton, N.J. prompts concerns for local businesses

The new sinkhole on Rt. 80 in Wharton, N.J. is creating even more concern for local residents and businesses there.

The small town has been coping with a big traffic problem. The new sinkhole opening up Wednesday was unwelcome, to say the least.

At the Townsquare Diner on Rt. 15, owners say business is down 40%.

"There's a lot of traffic out there. But they're not stopping because they're late going to work in the morning," owner Costa Sedereas said.

Wharton Mayor Bill Chegwidden is working on ideas to help struggling businesses like the diner.

"Actually we're going to have a restaurant walk a couple times. So you'll walk to a restaurant, you know the locals, to come out and support them. Because these are our backbones. We're a lot of mom and pop shops around here," Chegwidden said.

"It's very defeating""

The repairs to I-80 were supposed to take a little over two months, but that timeline was prior to the new 15-foot by 15-foot sinkhole opening up on Wednesday. It's not clear what the updated timeline for repairs is now. New Jersey Department of Transportation officials say repair crews are working 24 hours a day.

"It's very defeating, you know?" Wharton resident Lenny Antonaccio said. "It's a good thing people are considerate to each other. Because it makes it move a little bit better."

"It is so bad. So it's bumper to bumper outside my house. My grandchildren cannot get on the school bus. They're late every single day to school. It's just unbearable," Jefferson Township resident Sharon Bock said.

"I mean traffic moves, very slowly. Some of the lights now are taking longer than normal," Dover resident Rick Rivera said.

What's causing the sinkholes?

The sinkholes are being blamed on old, abandoned mineshafts all over the area.

Near the worksite to repair the sinkholes, residents of the Avalon apartment building have expressed concern about cracks they've noticed there. Inspectors have deemed the building safe, saying they are not related to the sinkholes or the repair work, but residents are still concerned.

"Of course. Sleepless nights. I had another one last night. Especially with both sides of 80 being closed now, it's scary," resident Michael Rizzo said.