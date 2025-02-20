I-80 detour traffic impacting businesses in Wharton, New Jersey

I-80 eastbound in Wharton, New Jersey remains closed, and repairs will take weeks to complete.

New Jersey Transportation crews are working around the clock to repair the second sinkhole in the area in just two months.

But nearly 100 potential voids, or cavities, have been discovered underground. Those voids need to be addressed before repairs can be made above ground.

Officials say it'll take at least three weeks to finish those repairs, but weather could delay that timeline. It's too soon to know how much it'll cost to make those repairs, according to officials.

Wharton business owners say customers are staying away due to traffic

Traffic being routed around the I-80 sinkhole is backing up in and around Wharton. The constant stream of cars and trucks into the community is wearing local drivers out.

"Traffic is dreadful. It's horrible. Takes at least 20 minutes to go down like two blocks," Wharton resident Nadeem Mahmoud said.

At the El Patron Barber Shop on South Main Street, the traffic problems are keeping many customers away. Owner Alejandro Martinez says business is down about 20-25%.

Across the street at Theodora's Family Restaurant and Pizza, the regular lunch crowd is not showing up.

Owner George Tzouvaras gets it; customers don't want to face the traffic.

"We can't afford to pay the bills. We can't afford to live. We try, we waiting for the next day to be a little bit better," he said.

He says all he can do is hold on one day at a time.

"I have no choice," Tzouvaras said.