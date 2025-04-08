Adams administration will allow ICE to open office on Rikers Island

The Adams administration is making good on a promise to allow federal immigration agents to open an office on Rikers Island to coordinate investigations of international terrorist groups involved in serious violent crimes.

Mayor Eric Adams has had a number of high profile meetings with the Trump administration's hard-charging border czar, Tom Homan, about ways New York City can legally assist in cracking down on violent criminals from other countries who are here in the city.

"I, as first deputy mayor, have entered an executive order that will reestablish office space at Rikers Island for federal law enforcement to be able to coordinate directly with corrections investigators on criminal investigations," First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro told CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer.

NYC first deputy mayor enters executive order for ICE office space at Rikers

Mastro released the following statement Tuesday evening:

"Today, I have entered an executive order to re-establish a federal law enforcement office space at Rikers Island solely for criminal investigations, consistent with New York City law, after Mayor Adams delegated all powers and responsibilities related to this topic to me. This directive is driven by one priority and one priority alone: to keep all New Yorkers safe. "I came to this decision after making an independent assessment of the facts and law. I have personally visited Rikers Island multiple times since becoming First Deputy Mayor, met with Department of Correction officials, sat with federal law enforcement officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Agency, and Homeland Security, all of whom said they would welcome the opportunity to work directly with Correction investigators to develop criminal cases and coordinate on criminal investigations of violent transnational criminal gangs, designated as terrorist organizations, that pose a significant threat to our communities. "Again, this executive order is expressly limited to establishing office space and coordinating with federal law enforcement on criminal investigations, not civil matters. The city had a similar arrangement with federal authorities as recently as a decade ago, but this time, the focus will be exclusively on criminal investigations. Re-establishing such office space on Rikers Island for federal agencies, such as the FBI, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, will allow our correctional intelligence bureau to better coordinate on criminal investigations — in particular, those focused on violent transnational criminal gangs — and make our city safer. This is about public safety and protecting all New Yorkers."

Executive order complies with sanctuary city laws, first deputy mayor says

The move re-establishes ICE at the prison after a 10-year hiatus.

Mastro says the executive order is carefully written to comply with sanctuary city laws, which allow the city to cooperate with criminal investigations into 170 crimes including murder and rape.

City officials are prevented from cooperating in deportations, which are considered civil matters.

A particular target will be international terrorist organizations like MS-13 and others.

"What will this mean? Will it mean that they will be able to target people who are already in prison at Rikers Island?" Kramer asked.

"To be crystal clear, this is about criminal investigations and law enforcement," Mastro said. "This does not involve civil matters at all and the executive order is carefully, narrowly tailored."

While the mayor himself has spoken with the feds about the need to get those who commit violent crimes out of the city, Mastro says he did his own investigation, meeting with people on Rikers, before signing the executive order.

"These are vicious killers and the worst kind of criminal gangs, and that's why they've been designated as terrorist organizations, so we are doing what we can for the safety of all New Yorkers to collaborate and communicate directly with federal law enforcement," Mastro said.

Mastro says the probes will center on drugs, guns, murders and other violent crimes and could involve people who are not currently in prison but communicating with those in jail.

