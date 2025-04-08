Eric Adams attends weekly press briefing wearing "In God We Trust" t-shirt

New York City Mayor Eric Adams raised eyebrows at his weekly news conference Tuesday.

Adams, who is frequently seen at official events wearing a suit, arrived at the news conference wearing a t-shirt with an American flag and the words "In God We Trust" on it. He said it was a reference to the recent court ordeal he went through.

Adams is facing a tough re-election campaign after federal corruption charges against him were dropped. After the charges were dismissed, Adams announced he would seek re-election as an independent.

"This outfit is my life"

He was asked Tuesday if the shirt reflected him being in "campaign mode."

"This outfit is not campaigning. This outfit is my life. In God we trust. I went through hell for 15 months, and all I had was God. You know, God and my family and those who understand I did nothing wrong, regardless of the incoming that I received. So I'm going to be very clear so people who misunderstand - my faith is real," Adams said. "As much as I can say it, and not until you are in that type of circumstance do you understand the impact and importance of your faith."