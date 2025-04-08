Watch CBS News
Local News

Eric Adams attends weekly press briefing wearing "In God We Trust" t-shirt

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Adams says feds pulled nearly $200 million in money for migrant services
Adams says feds pulled nearly $200 million in money for migrant services 02:44

New York City Mayor Eric Adams raised eyebrows at his weekly news conference Tuesday

Adams, who is frequently seen at official events wearing a suit, arrived at the news conference wearing a t-shirt with an American flag and the words "In God We Trust" on it. He said it was a reference to the recent court ordeal he went through. 

Adams is facing a tough re-election campaign after federal corruption charges against him were dropped. After the charges were dismissed, Adams announced he would seek re-election as an independent.

"This outfit is my life"

He was asked Tuesday if the shirt reflected him being in "campaign mode." 

adams-media-avail-mk-0408-hi-res-still-11-26-2027.jpg
CBS News New York

"This outfit is not campaigning. This outfit is my life. In God we trust. I went through hell for 15 months, and all I had was God. You know, God and my family and those who understand I did nothing wrong, regardless of the incoming that I received. So I'm going to be very clear so people who misunderstand - my faith is real," Adams said. "As much as I can say it, and not until you are in that type of circumstance do you understand the impact and importance of your faith." 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.