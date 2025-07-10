With above average hurricane season predicted, here's how Tri-State Area homeowners can save money now

How Tri-State Area homeowners can save money during hurricane season

With an above average hurricane season in the forecast for 2025, insurance experts warn property insurance premiums will climb even higher than they already are.

Here's what homeowners in the Tri-State Area can do now to save money in the event of a weather emergency.

Hurricane season do's and don'ts for homeowners

Jason Bartow, a licensed insurance agent and broker, has some do's for discounts.

"One of the carrier's biggest concerns is the condition and the age of a roof," he said.

If you have a well-maintained roof, do get a professional roof inspection.

Next, along with a security system and fire alarm, do install a water sensor and shut-off system.

"Water losses are severe," Bartow said.

For serious savings, do compare rates, maintain your credit score, pay the premium up front, and consider using one company for both home and auto policies.

"The average deductible on a homeowner's policy is $500," Bartow said.

The higher your deductible, the greater your potential savings.

You also want to take pictures of all your valuables now in case you have to file a claim later. Remember, flooding happens even in a low-risk zone, and a typical homeowner's policy won't cover it.

Don'ts matter too. Rethink filing small claims or adding high-risk additions, like pools or detached structures.

Some insurance carriers drop customers in Tri-State Area

It's not just big events like Superstorm Sandy or Hurricane Ida that homeowners need to worry about. Increasingly, the Tri-State Area is getting hit with more intense rainstorms, including a recent one that prompted a tornado warning in New Jersey.

On the Jersey Shore, some insurance carriers are dropping customers.

"I was first quite angry," said Clinton Andrews, a professor at Rutgers University. "My insurance broker talked me down and we fairly quickly found another insurer."

Still, Andrews has concerns about the future.

"If one insurer can drop me, maybe another could," he said.

If you have questions about your insurance policy, send CBS News New York investigator Mahsa Saeidi an email at mahsa.saeidi@cbs.com.