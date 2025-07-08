Watch CBS News
Intense heat, humidity create risk of severe storms, flash flooding in Tri-State Area Tuesday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Tuesday's another First Alert Weather Day due to high heat and humidity and the threat of heavy rainfall. Click here to check the latest warnings, watches, and alerts from the First Alert Weather Team

Here's what to expect out of Tuesday's weather. 

A heat advisory is in effect across much of the area from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will feel like more than 100 degrees.

A flood watch is in effect across much of the area from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. 

There may be dangerous rip currents along south facing New York beaches and parts of the Jersey Shore. 

It will be warm and humid Tuesday morning. That high heat and humidity will give rise to the possibility of isolated and scattered downpours. Isolated and severe thunderstorms are possible. 

Tuesday evening, there will be leftover thunderstorms and downpours. 

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a stray downpour. 

Our unsettled weather continues through the rest of the week. 

