Long Island homeowners hit by historic flooding have more time to apply for financial assistance

Long Island homeowners hit by August storms have more time to apply for emergency repair grants

NEW YORK — New York state has extended a deadline for storm survivors on Long Island.

Homeowners now have an extra month to apply for aid in the wake of historic flooding in August, but you might want to start the process now.

The original deadline was Monday, but on Friday, the governor's office extended it to Nov. 8. They say they have the money and they want to give people more time. It's unclear at this time how many people have applied for the aid.

Eligible homeowners in Nassau and Suffolk counties can apply for funding up to $50,000 for emergency housing repairs. Click here to apply.

Right now, people are paying thousands of dollars out of pocket while waiting for the state to cut a check and reimburse them.

Stony Brook homeowner Deirdre McCool didn't have insurance and says she paid more than $30,000 for sheetrock and flooring just to make her place livable again after it flooded.

"I've been in New York state alone for 60 years. I've paid my property taxes, paid my IRS taxes, everything, and this is what I have to go through? They know I own the home. They know I'm in the direct area that got hit the most," she said. "Yesterday was about six hours just faxing documents ... I'm a little bit fortunate at this time because I can, right now, rob Peter to pay Paul, but Paul still has to get paid."

She says she qualifies for the aid, but she knows it could be months before she actually gets it.