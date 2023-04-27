Watch CBS News
Local News

FEMA will review cases of New Jersey families affected by Hurricane Ida after CBS2's report

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Homeowners struggling to get money they say is owed from Hurricane Ida
Homeowners struggling to get money they say is owed from Hurricane Ida 02:28

NEW YORK -- FEMA says it will review the cases of families affected by storms from Hurricane Ida after CBS2's report.

We first told you Wednesday about several New Jersey families still waiting to get rental assistance from the federal government.

The Borough of Manville was under water after Hurricane Ida in September of 2021. Displaced families say they received money for two months rent, but after that, they say FEMA denied them, saying they did not submit proper documentation.

The agency told us it will audit the cases.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 4:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.