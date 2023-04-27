FEMA will review cases of New Jersey families affected by Hurricane Ida after CBS2's report
NEW YORK -- FEMA says it will review the cases of families affected by storms from Hurricane Ida after CBS2's report.
We first told you Wednesday about several New Jersey families still waiting to get rental assistance from the federal government.
- Read more: Many Hurricane Ida survivors in Tri-State Area say they're still struggling to get money from the federal government
The Borough of Manville was under water after Hurricane Ida in September of 2021. Displaced families say they received money for two months rent, but after that, they say FEMA denied them, saying they did not submit proper documentation.
The agency told us it will audit the cases.
