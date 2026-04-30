Surprise FIFA World Cup tickets gifted to kids at Queens YMCA soccer clinic

A YMCA soccer clinic for kids in New York City turned into a dream come true as they were surprised with tickets to the FIFA World Cup this summer.

Airbnb on Thursday gifted free tickets for one of the matches at MetLife Stadium to the group of middle school soccer players at the Jamaica YMCA.

Thirteen-year-old Justin Pinto said he was excited to just play soccer with his classmates when he arrived for a special clinic at the YMCA on Parsons Boulevard.

"[Soccer] makes me feel calm. If I have a bad day, I can just play soccer and it makes me happy," he said.

Justin and the rest of his classmates were in pure disbelief when they found out they were going to the World Cup.

"We want to make sure the excitement of the World Cup reaches every neighborhood in this region. So kids, every single one of you in this room is going to the World Cup," Jay Carney, global head of policy and communications for the vacation rental company, announced to the group.

1,000 free World Cup tickets for kids

Airbnb is giving out 1,000 tickets to kids and their guardians across New York and New Jersey over the next few weeks. They're working with community organizations and the YMCA to get tickets to kids who need it most.

"I am feeling super energized, excited, all the good emotions right now," 13-year-old Kristoff Tracy said.

"I feel happy because I've never been to a World Cup game before," Justin said.

Sky-high FIFA ticket prices

Officials say the World Cup experience is out-of-reach for many families, since the price of tickets varies wildly, including some single-match tickets going for over $1,000.

"What this means, is opportunity, opportunity for them to be a part of the things that they often see on television, that they can't touch," said Cedric Dew, executive director of the Jamaica YMCA and VP for transitional housing for YMCA of Greater New York.

"Affects their total life in how they will see their possibilities in life," he added.

NJ Transit announced a round-trip rail ticket to the World Cup will cost $150 and shuttle buses will be $80. Fans can also take rideshares to the matches, but parking will not be allowed at the stadium.

The group at the YMCA will also receive a stipend to use for travel to the game.