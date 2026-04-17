NJ Transit tickets for FIFA World Cup games will cost $150, with only 40k up for grabs

The controversial pricing plan to get to and from World Cup games at MetLife Stadium has been revealed.

NJ Transit officials announced Friday that only 40,000 $150 round-trip tickets will be sold to transport fans to the FIFA World Cup games.

NJ Transit President Kris Kolluri said no more tickets will be sold after the 40,000 are gone.

Kolluri said customers will be able to choose certain blocks of time in which their tickets can be used.

There will also be two shuttle buses, one at Port Authority and the other at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in New Jersey. Shuttle bus tickets will cost $80.

Transportation officials also said there will be a ride-share pickup at Meadowlands Racetrack.

Typical train tickets cost $12.90 from NYC

Kolluri said the $150 ticket can be used from any location. A normal round-trip ticket from New York Penn Station to MetLife Stadium costs $12.90.

There will also be no parking allowed at the stadium during the games.

The only way to and from the games will be mass transit, ride shares, chartered buses and parking, which will cost $225 at the nearby American Dream Mall. Walking to MetLife Stadium is prohibited, since many roads nearby are not pedestrian-friendly.

Sources also previously told CBS News New York Penn Station will partially close for four hours before each match, adding to the transportation headache.

Local leaders criticize FIFA

The announcement comes on the heels of New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill slamming FIFA for exorbitant transportation costs for fans.

"NJ Transit must carry four times the usual ridership for events at the venue, at a cost of $48 million. New Jerseyans shouldn't be stuck with that bill while FIFA makes $11 billion in profits," Sherrill said Thursday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also weighed in earlier in the week.

"The World Cup should be as affordable and accessible as possible. Charging over $100 for a short train ride sounds awfully high to me. That's not happening on the MTA," Hochul posted on social media.

FIFA speaks out

A spokesperson from FIFA responded, saying they previously have worked with host cities on their transportation and mobility plans, including advocating for federal funding to cover transportation costs.

"FIFA is not aware of any other major event previously held at [MetLife] Stadium, including other major sports, global concert tours, etc., where organizers were required to pay for fan transportation," the spokesperson said.

The original agreements signed in 2018 required free transportation for fans to all matches. But, it was changed in 2023 due to the financial strain that the agreement places on host cities, according to the spokesperson.

"World Cup will bring millions of fans to North America along with the related economic impact," FIFA officials said.