FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at MetLife Stadium revealed. See the teams coming to New York-New Jersey.

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup schedule has been released, including the slate of matches coming to MetLife Stadium.

The stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host a total of eight matches, beginning with Brazil vs. Morocco on June 13 and culminating with the championship on July 19.

World Cup schedule at MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium is hosting five Group Stage matches, one Round of 32 match, one Round of 16 match, and the Final.

Here's the list of matches coming to New Jersey:

Saturday, June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16: France vs. Senegal at 3 p.m.

Monday, June 22: Norway vs. Senegal at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany at 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 27: Panama vs. England at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30: Round of 32

Sunday, July 5: Round of 16

Sunday, July 19: Final

MetLife Stadium is part of the Eastern Region, which also includes Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Miami and Atlanta.

Due to FIFA rules, it will be known as New York New Jersey Stadium throughout the tournament.

Click here to see the full match schedule.

2026 World Cup draw

FIFA announced the draw for the 48 teams competing in the 2026 Men's World Cup on Friday, Dec. 5.

Team USA is competing in Group D, which also includes Paraguay, Australia and the winner of European Playoff C.

The playoff group includes Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, and Kosovo.