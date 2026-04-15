No parking at MetLife Stadium for World Cup matches this summer. Here's how to get there.

Parking at MetLife Stadium will not be allowed during the FIFA World Cup games there this summer.

The only way to get there will be mass transit, ride-shares, chartered buses and parking at the nearby American Dream Mall.

The American Dream Mall, which is connected to MetLife by two pedestrian bridges, is coordinating with the host committee to offer several thousand parking spaces to World Cup ticket holders.

Dynamic pricing for parking spots

The cost for parking for each game day will be $225.

"That price is going to be dynamic, based on demand, and we are going to be doing as much as we can to provide as many spaces as possible," American Dream Mall CMO Adam Petrick said. "Ticketholders are able to register for parking spaces on the JustPark.com website ... that's FIFA's official designated space to go over and reserve parking."

"I think it's a lot of money, but it's done once for two, four years," soccer fan Christoforos Bissias said.

"Way out of my price range, but for those who can afford it, all the best to them," soccer fan Kanhai Woolridge said.

Train tickets will also be at least $100, sources say

According to a report in The Athletic, NJ Transit is considering $100 round-trip tickets from New York's Penn Station to MetLife during the World Cup. Sources familiar with the plan wouldn't confirm the price tag, but told CBS News New York's Christine Sloan it wouldn't go lower.

As for walking to MetLife Stadium, police are already warning fans it's prohibited. Many roads around MetLife, which has been temporarily renamed the New York and New Jersey Stadium, are dangerous and not pedestrian-friendly.

There will be a designated ride-share location nearby, and a spot for chartered buses.

Petrick says American Dream is offering watch parties on non-game days, and has an array of restaurants, many with big TV screens.

"The message from all of us is get here early. Get into position early. Be close to the stadium," Petrick said.

NJ Transit and the host committee will be unveiling an official ticketing, parking and transportation plan Friday.