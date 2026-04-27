NYC Mayor Mamdani, Gov. Hochul to make announcement about FIFA World Cup matches

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul will be making an announcement related to the FIFA World Cup games coming to the New York area this summer.

The two will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Staten Island. CBS News New York will stream the event. It can be watched in the live player above.

Eight matches will be played at MetLife Stadium, which is being referred to as New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament.

When are the FIFA World Cup matches in N.J.?

The schedule consists of five group stage matches, one round of 32 match, one round of 16 match and the final.

June 13: Group stage: Brazil vs. Morocco

Group stage: Brazil vs. Morocco June 16: Group stage: France vs. Senegal

Group stage: France vs. Senegal June 22: Group stage: Norway vs. Senegal

Group stage: Norway vs. Senegal June 25: Group stage: Ecuador vs. Germany

Group stage: Ecuador vs. Germany June 27: Group stage: Panama vs. England

Group stage: Panama vs. England June 30: Round of 32

Round of 32 July 5: Round of 16

Round of 16 July 19: FIFA World Cup Final

Local officials criticize FIFA

NJ Transit officials recently said it will cost $150 round trip for service between Penn Station and MetLife during the tournament. There will also be shuttle bus tickets costing $80 from three locations across the area.

Politicians around the Tri-State Area have been vocal about exorbitant transportation costs for fans.

"We know that this event will deliver real economic benefits for our communities and businesses. At the same time, hosting cannot come at the expense of New Jersey commuters and taxpayers," said New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. "We are committed to ensuring costs are shared fairly. As I have said repeatedly, FIFA should cover the cost of transporting its fans. If it won't, we will not be subsidizing World Cup ticket holders on the backs of New Jerseyans who rely on NJ Transit every day."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also slammed FIFA.

"Give me a break. Charging more than eleven times the normal fare for a train ride is a ripoff — plain and simple. FIFA is making billions from this World Cup, and fans are being hit with a $150 ticket before they even walk through the gate. FIFA should cover the ride — not stick fans with the bill," he said.

Republican lawmakers also recently asked for a hearing with the New York-New Jersey World Cup Host Committee. They say they want to know how much the matches are costing taxpayers.

"All of these costs we are running into, apparently, it was a surprise that parking wasn't going to be allowed at the stadium, which is insane," said New Jersey Sen. Declain O'Scanlon.