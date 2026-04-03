FIFA World Cup home rentals are strictly limited in New Jersey, except Hoboken. Here's why.

Months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, New Jersey is already becoming a hotbed for short-term home rentals.

While some cities and towns have imposed strict limitations, Hoboken is welcoming soccer fans looking to rent property with open arms.

With just over one square mile of land, the City of Hoboken says there's room for tourists because the tournament could be a once-in-a-generation opportunity for homeowners.

Eight matches, including the final, will be played at MetLife Stadium in nearby East Rutherford in June and July.

"We know it's going to be crowded, but FIFA only happens so often. So why not?" resident Yue Feng said.

"History is rich. If you have the space, why not take it?" Fausto Santana said.

Hoboken plans for tourism spike

Kearny, Union City, Secaucus and several more towns are imposing bans, strict limits and/or hefty fines on short-term rentals starting before the tournament.

Hoboken, for the most part, is not.

"We don't regulate it. So there's no real clear rules," Councilman Joe Quintero said.

Quintero said Hoboken is already seeing a spike in short-term listings around the matches, but rent-controlled homes in the city cannot be listed.

With a bump in tourism expected, the city is already thinking of the additional resources needed to keep up.

"That means we need more police and fire on duty. There could be potential for more accidents. There could be just increased traffic congestion, and those are all things that have to pay for as a city," the councilman said.

Quintero believes strict rules could spring up a black market for short-term rentals.

"Good fences make for good neighbors," he said, hoping that hosts and tourists adhere to each city's rules for everyone's safety.

Airbnb bonus for World Cup hosts

Airbnb said it was offering a $750 bonus to first-time hosts in World Cup cities between now and the end of July.

"We're glad that New Jersey residents are seeing expanded opportunities to earn supplemental income from homesharing," the company said in a statement to CBS News New York.

Many Hoboken dwellers said they're looking forward to the influx of visitors.

"I'm excited for it. It'll be cool, it'll bring a different energy," Brian Rourke said.

"I feel like it's good for business," Samira Moody said.

Others said they're looking forward to leaving once the matches start.

"We typically go to the Jersey Shore during the summer, so it would be nice to have a reason to get out of here. I think it might get hectic," Lizzie Toma said.